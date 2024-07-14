Jennifer Lopez is spending her summer making memories with her blended family, including 16-year-old Emme, Ben Affleck’s daughter. Despite rumors of relationship troubles with Ben, Jennifer shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram Stories of her spending quality time with Violet, 18, Ben’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

In the video, set to The Kid LAROI’s song “Girls,” Jennifer captures a candid moment in the car with Violet and her friend Cassidey. The clip shows Jennifer enjoying the summer sun with the girls, emphasizing the strong bond she shares with Ben’s kids.

This sweet family moment comes amidst speculation about Jennifer and Ben’s relationship status, fueled by solo public appearances and the listing of their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. Despite the rumors, Jennifer and Ben have continued to prioritize their blended family, showcasing their support and love for one another.

Jennifer and Ben, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, have a long history together that dates back two decades. From their initial meeting on the set of “Gigli” in 2001 to their recent surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the couple has weathered ups and downs in their relationship.

While the couple has faced challenges and rumors over the years, Jennifer remains focused on the love and support she receives from her family and fans. In a recent newsletter, she emphasized the importance of blocking out negativity and embracing the love that surrounds her.

As Jennifer and Ben navigate the spotlight and the challenges of blended family life, their commitment to each other and their children remains unwavering. Despite the noise and speculation, the couple continues to prioritize their family and their love for each other.

Their journey together, from the early days of Bennifer 1.0 to their recent marriage, is a testament to the enduring nature of love and the strength of their bond. As they face the future together, Jennifer and Ben are focused on building a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with their family.