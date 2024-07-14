Jennifer Lopez showed her kind side when she visited an ice cream shop in East Hampton and left a very generous tip for the attendant. Even though there are rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck, she seemed cheerful and left a $50 tip after buying a mini cone with sprinkles.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez has been spending time in the Hamptons, sparking speculations that she might be considering relocating to New York. She was seen enjoying a bike ride with her friend Stevie Mackey and shopping with her manager Benny Medina. Their close bond was evident in the photos shared on social media.

Sources suggest that Jennifer Lopez might permanently move to New York if she decides to end her marriage with Ben Affleck. Before the rumors of their split, she was already thinking about moving to the East Coast for a fresh start. The presence of her children, Emme and Max, in New York could also be a factor influencing her decision.

It’s been reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has been on the rocks for months now. Despite Ben Affleck’s protective nature towards her, sources claim that Jennifer has reached a point where she can’t do any more to salvage their relationship. The couple even listed their Los Angeles home for sale at a whopping $68 million.

Their children, who are living apart due to the marital issues, are reportedly hoping for a reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They believe that their parents are meant to be together and are encouraging them to work things out through counseling and communication.

As Jennifer Lopez continues to make headlines with her generous acts and rumored relationship troubles, fans are eagerly watching to see what her next move will be. Whether she decides to relocate to New York or reconcile with Ben Affleck, one thing is certain – she has the support of her friends, family, and fans every step of the way.