Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been at the center of divorce rumors lately, but there are still signs that their relationship is going strong. Recently, on Jennifer’s birthday, a glimpse inside her Hamptons home revealed a framed photo of their wedding day, hinting at their enduring bond.

Despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship, Jennifer celebrated her birthday with close friends and family in a lavish Bridgerton-style party. However, Ben Affleck was notably absent from the celebration, as he was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

Furthermore, the couple did not mark their two-year wedding anniversary, nor did they attend events together like The Met Gala or the Atlas premiere. These instances have only fueled rumors about trouble in paradise for the high-profile couple.

Nevertheless, Jennifer took to social media to thank her fans for their birthday wishes and support. She expressed her gratitude for their unwavering love and loyalty, emphasizing how much their messages meant to her. Despite the challenges she may be facing in her personal life, Jennifer continues to find solace in the unwavering support of her fans.

As the speculation about the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship continues, one thing remains clear – the power of love and support from fans can serve as a source of strength during trying times. Jennifer’s heartfelt message is a reminder of the importance of gratitude and appreciation, especially in the face of adversity.