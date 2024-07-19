Jennifer Lopez was recently seen leaving a luxury gym in the Hamptons with her longtime friend and manager Benny Medina. The 54-year-old actress and pop star flaunted her toned abs in a white bralet top, showcasing her dedication to fitness. Her biceps were just as impressive as her midriff, and she wore loose-fitting mauve sweatpants to highlight her abs fully.

While exiting the gym, Jennifer carried her phone and a laptop, with a silver band on her ring finger, although it didn’t seem to be her engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck. She was dressed in a white bralet with a ruched band and crisscross straps, along with a lilac sweatshirt and bedazzled water bottle.

Jennifer and Benny arrived at the gym in a classic slate gray Mercedes convertible, with Benny driving the vehicle. Despite rumors of marital issues and spending their second wedding anniversary apart, Jennifer and Ben have been seen driving around the Hamptons. Reports suggest that the couple may be considering taking some time apart to work on themselves individually.

In addition to her gym outing, Jennifer was later spotted in a stunning white plunging dress, taking a bike ride with Benny and friends. Her sleeveless dress fluttered in the breeze, emphasizing her strong legs, while she wore white gladiator sandals and kept her hair tied back in a bun.

Despite the challenges they are facing, sources claim there is still a possibility for Jennifer and Ben to reconcile. Jennifer reportedly suggested taking time to figure things out, and they have not yet made a decision about their future together. They are navigating this complicated moment individually and as a couple, with hopes of coming back together as better people.

As Jennifer continues to prioritize her fitness and spend time in the Hamptons, fans are eagerly watching to see how her relationship with Ben Affleck unfolds. The couple’s journey serves as a reminder that even high-profile relationships face their share of ups and downs, and taking time to focus on oneself can sometimes lead to a stronger partnership in the long run.