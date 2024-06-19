Jennifer Lopez recently took a solo vacation to Italy, where she was spotted exploring a resort in Positano. Despite rumors of a split with Ben Affleck, Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her time with friends at the hotel and even went on a boat ride with them.

Reports of trouble in Jennifer and Ben’s relationship have been circulating for months, with sources close to the couple revealing that they are trying to work things out. Despite living separately and facing challenges, they have not given up on their marriage yet.

Recently, Jennifer and Ben put their marital home in Los Angeles on the market, leading to more speculation about the state of their relationship. However, they have been seen together in public wearing their wedding rings, and Jennifer even shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Ben on social media.

Although Jennifer and Ben do not have children together, they have blended their families since getting married in 2022. Ben has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer is the mother of twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Jennifer and Ben seem determined to make things work and save their marriage. Fans will have to wait and see how their story unfolds in the future.