Jennifer Lopez recently took a solo vacation to Italy while rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck continue to circulate. Despite the separation speculations, the pop icon appeared to be enjoying her time in Europe. She was seen at a hotel in Positano, Italy, before boarding a boat and relaxing in the sun with a group of friends. Sporting a yellow tube top and shorts, Jennifer seemed to be in good spirits during her outing, although Ben Affleck was not present.

Just a few days before her Italian getaway, Jennifer shared a heartfelt Father’s Day message to Ben on her Instagram Stories. She posted a throwback black and white photo of the Argo director, referring to him as her “hero.” This gesture seemed to contradict the ongoing rumors of trouble in their relationship and hinted at a strong bond between the couple.

Despite Jennifer’s public display of affection towards Ben, reports of marital issues between the two have been circulating for some time. Their absence from public events and the decision to sell their Beverly Hills home have fueled speculation about the state of their marriage. Jennifer’s recent cancellation of her upcoming tour added further fuel to the rumors, with Live Nation stating that she needed to take time off to be with her family and close friends.

In a statement released in May, Jennifer expressed her sadness over canceling the tour and assured her fans that she would make it up to them in the future. The abrupt cancellation and Jennifer’s focus on spending time with her loved ones have only added to the speculation surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck. Despite the challenges they may be facing, Jennifer Lopez remains optimistic about the future and the possibility of reuniting with her fans for future performances.