Jennifer Lopez recently enjoyed a delightful mini ice cream treat in the Hamptons and showed her generous side by leaving a $50 tip for the tasty cone. The famous singer and actress visited the A La Mode ice cream shop in East Hampton over the Fourth of July weekend, where she indulged in a mini cone with sprinkles and charmed everyone with her friendly demeanor.

Accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter Emme, Lopez was seen spending quality time with her family and friends amidst rumors of marital issues with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Ben Affleck celebrated Independence Day in Los Angeles with two of his children, Lopez was making the most of her time in the Hamptons, enjoying bike rides with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey and going shopping with her manager Benny Medina.

Despite reports suggesting a slim chance of reconciliation between Lopez and Affleck, sources close to the singer emphasize her focus on health, happiness, and joy for herself and her family. With a resilient spirit and a desire for a summer filled with fun and laughter, Lopez seems determined to make the most of her time, regardless of the relationship rumors surrounding her.

Having previously called off their engagement in 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021, Lopez and Affleck have faced their fair share of ups and downs. However, as Lopez navigates through this challenging time, she remains committed to maintaining a positive outlook and creating memorable experiences for herself and her loved ones in the picturesque setting of the Hamptons.