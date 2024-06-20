Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines as she enjoyed a sunny vacation in Italy while rumors swirled about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The 54-year-old singer was seen sporting a stylish yellow outfit during a boating trip in Positano, as her 51-year-old husband was noticeably absent from the pictures.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance from the early 2000s, have been at the center of breakup speculations lately, especially after putting their Beverly Hills home on the market. Although they purchased the house for $60.8 million back in 2023, Affleck has been spending time at a rental property in Brentwood, California.

Despite the rumors, Affleck recently hosted a family celebration for his 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation, which was attended by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their other children, Violet and Seraphina. Jennifer Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, was also present at the event.

In a touching Father’s Day tribute, Lopez shared a photo of Affleck from his 2001 film “Pearl Harbor,” referring to him as their hero. Additionally, she announced the cancellation of her “This Is Me…Live” tour to spend more time with her children, family, and close friends, expressing her sadness over letting down her fans but promising to make it up to them.

Looking back at the history of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship, they first met on the set of the film “Gigli” in December 2001 and went on to make various public appearances together, including red carpet events, movie premieres, and even attending sports games. Despite a brief split and the postponement of their wedding in 2003, the couple reconnected in 2021, making a stunning return to the red carpet after 18 years at the Venice Film Festival.

After getting engaged again in April 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised fans by tying the knot in a secret ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel in July 2022. Following their wedding, they enjoyed a trip to Paris with their children before attending red carpet events together and releasing music and film projects inspired by their love story.

As fans continue to follow the ups and downs of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, it’s clear that their bond has stood the test of time despite the ongoing rumors and speculations surrounding their marriage.