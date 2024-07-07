Jennifer Lopez recently enjoyed a bike ride with her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, in the Hamptons. The two were seen pedaling around over the Fourth of July weekend, while her partner Ben Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles amidst rumors of marital issues.

Stevie Mackey shared a photo on Instagram of him and Jennifer Lopez sitting on matching Linus bikes in front of a picturesque summerhouse. In the photo, J.Lo looked stylish in a brown sweater, white linen pants, and white sneakers, complete with her wedding ring on her finger. Mackey also posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story, hinting at the ups and downs of life.

The couple’s marriage has been in the spotlight since Lopez attended the Met Gala solo in May. Reports surfaced that they have been living separately, with Lopez in their Beverly Hills mansion, and Affleck in a rental in Brentwood. Despite the rumors, they have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck, who first sparked divorce rumors in May, have been living separate lives for months now. While Lopez recently celebrated the Fourth of July in New York with her wedding ring still on, Affleck has been spotted spending time with his children on the West Coast.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022, following their rekindled romance from the early 2000s. Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck co-parents three children with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

As speculations about their marriage continue to swirl, fans are eager for any updates on the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship.