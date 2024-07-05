Jennifer Lopez was seen celebrating July 4th in the Hamptons without her husband Ben Affleck, sparking rumors that the couple has been split for months. She was spotted with her manager Benny Medina shopping for plants while donning her wedding bands, despite Affleck being seen with his wedding ring in LA. Lopez looked chic in a striped blouse and high-waisted tan trousers, exuding elegance as she marked Independence Day on the East Coast.

While in the Hamptons, Lopez took the time to share an Instagram album showcasing her rustic holiday attire, posing among flowerbeds and farm fences with her signature megawatt smile. Despite reports claiming that her marriage to Affleck has been over for months, Lopez appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed the holiday solo.

Recent reports suggest that Lopez and Affleck are selling off artwork from their $60M mansion in Bel-Air, California, adding fuel to speculation about their relationship status. The couple has not been photographed together in weeks, with Affleck living in a rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez remains in their Bel Air home.

Amid rumors of an impending divorce, sources close to Lopez reveal that she is trying to make the best of the situation by focusing on her children, her career, and plans for the future. Lopez is reportedly shocked by the negative press surrounding her marriage and is determined to bounce back stronger than ever. Despite the challenges she faces, Lopez remains a smart and resilient woman who is ready to march on.

While Lopez and Affleck have maintained cordial relations, sources suggest that their diverse lifestyles and demanding careers may have contributed to the strain on their marriage. With Lopez gearing up for her This Is Me… Live tour in 2025, she is focused on moving forward and reconnecting with her fans on stage. The couple’s love story, which began in 2002, has seen its share of ups and downs, with Lopez giving her all to make the marriage work.

As speculations about their divorce continue to swirl, Lopez and Affleck are reportedly putting their children’s well-being first before making any official announcements. Despite the challenges they face, both Lopez and Affleck are navigating their separate paths with grace and resilience, ready to embrace whatever the future holds.