Dearest reader, Jennifer Lopez kicked off her birthday week with a glamorous celebration in the Hamptons. The star-studded event was a “Bridgerton”-themed party that brought a taste of London to the East Coast. Photos from the bash showed a lineup of A-list guests, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Lucy Paez, and members of Lopez’s family.

The party, hosted in the Hamptons, featured Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was all smiles in a light blue-laced gown. Guests were welcomed with a horse-drawn carriage at the entrance, adding to the regal atmosphere of the night. Everyone in attendance was dressed in elegant ballroom dance attire, staying true to the theme of the evening.

Despite the star-studded guest list, Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was notably absent from the celebration. Reports suggest that the couple is spending time apart amid rumors of marital issues. Affleck, who has remained in Los Angeles while Lopez is in New York, was not photographed at the event. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, also spent their second wedding anniversary apart, fueling speculation about the status of their relationship.

While divorce rumors swirl around the couple, they have been seen wearing their wedding rings, and Affleck’s children have visited Lopez during their time apart. Lopez was recently spotted dining with her son, Max, and her assistant at a restaurant in Bridgehampton, marking their anniversary. Additionally, Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet, spent time with Lopez in the Hamptons, showing that the blended family still maintains a connection despite the challenges they may be facing.

The birthday bash for Jennifer Lopez was a glamorous affair filled with celebrity guests and elegant decor. As the pop star continues to navigate her personal life in the public eye, fans are eager to see how things unfold for the beloved couple. Stay tuned for more updates on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday celebrations and her relationship with Ben Affleck.