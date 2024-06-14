Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner recently came together to celebrate a special family event at Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California. The occasion was a graduation party for Garner and Affleck’s 12-year-old son, Samuel. Both Lopez and Affleck were seen wearing their wedding rings earlier that day, indicating that they are navigating through some marital tensions.

In addition to Samuel, Affleck and Garner share two other children, Violet and Seraphina. Lopez, on the other hand, is a mother to 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Despite the challenges in their relationship, the trio has been supporting each other at various family events, including Samuel’s basketball game and Violet’s high-school graduation ceremony.

Sources close to the situation have mentioned that Lopez and Affleck are still friendly and continue to see each other regularly. Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, wants the best for her ex-husband and appreciates Lopez’s support for Affleck’s sobriety and healthy lifestyle.

Affleck and Garner were married in 2009 but announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married the following year. Despite living apart recently due to work commitments, they have been making an effort to spend time together and support each other during important family moments.

As the trio navigates through their personal lives, their dedication to co-parenting and supporting each other during family milestones is evident. Their ability to come together for the sake of their children showcases a mature and respectful approach to handling their relationships, despite the challenges they may be facing individually.