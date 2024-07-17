Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, also known as “Bennifer,” recently marked their second wedding anniversary, but the lack of any public displays of affection has only fueled rumors of a possible split between the two Hollywood stars.

The couple, who were once considered Hollywood’s power couple, went from blending their families and creating a beautiful marital home to listing their $68 million Beverly Hills estate on the market. Despite their once strong bond, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen to remain silent about the current status of their relationship.

The pair said their “I Do’s” in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas in 2022, expressing their love for each other. However, recent events have cast doubt on the strength of their marriage. Ben Affleck has been noticeably absent from important events in Jennifer Lopez’s life, such as the 2024 Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas. These absences have led fans to speculate about the possibility of a divorce, especially since both Jennifer and Ben have been seen without their wedding rings.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that their luxurious Beverly Hills home, with 24 bathrooms and 12 rooms, is now listed on the market. Reports suggest that the couple has been living separately, with Ben residing at a rental property in Brentwood. Despite the rumors surrounding their relationship, Ben Affleck appears to be focused on work and spending time with his children.

As the public eagerly waits for a statement from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck regarding the status of their marriage, one thing remains clear – their journey from a whirlwind romance to a potential separation has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Only time will tell what the future holds for this once beloved couple.