Hollywood legend Jane Fonda reportedly shared her concerns with Jennifer Lopez about turning her relationship with Ben Affleck into a film in her music documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” Fonda warned that it seemed like Lopez and Affleck were trying too hard to prove something rather than just living their relationship naturally.

During a phone call featured in the 90-minute film, Fonda expressed her reservations to Lopez about the excessive public displays of affection between the couple, including constant kissing and hugging. Fonda admitted that she felt invested in their relationship and wanted it to work, but she was worried about the couple’s intentions.

Despite Fonda’s initial concerns, Lopez persuaded her to make a cameo appearance in the documentary. However, Fonda later admitted that she became worried after seeing footage of Lopez seemingly scolding Affleck at the Grammys. This incident raised red flags for Fonda, who questioned the state of their relationship.

Lopez responded by acknowledging their differences and the need to compromise in their relationship. She compared their situation to marrying a boat captain when you don’t like the water, highlighting the challenges of blending their different approaches.

Now, with rumors of divorce swirling, Affleck has reportedly moved out of their shared home, putting it back on the market. Despite Lopez’s Father’s Day tribute to Affleck, their relationship status remains uncertain. Recent photos of the couple show strained body language and unhappy expressions on Affleck’s face, indicating potential trouble in paradise.

Affleck has previously discussed the challenges of their differing approaches to publicity, comparing Lopez’s social media addiction to his own struggles with alcohol. He emphasized the importance of individual healing and fulfillment to sustain a healthy relationship.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s interactions at a recent event, noting a lack of the “look of love” in their expressions. Despite holding hands, their facial expressions appeared distant and frosty, suggesting underlying tension in their relationship.

As Lopez and Affleck navigate the complexities of their high-profile romance, Fonda’s initial warnings about publicizing their relationship seem to be resonating. Only time will tell if the couple can overcome their challenges and find lasting happiness together.