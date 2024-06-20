Jennifer Lopez, 54, has recently taken to Instagram to address the rumors swirling around her alleged divorce plans from husband Ben Affleck. Despite attempts to get her to speak out, JLo has remained silent and has instead chosen to take control of the narrative by disabling comments on her posts. This move comes after the singer and actress has faced a wave of criticism and negativity on social media, ranging from comments about her latest album to remarks about her marriage to Affleck.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, have been at the center of divorce rumors, with reports suggesting that they are living apart and considering selling their $60 million California mansion. While they have been spotted together recently, including attending Ben’s son Samuel’s graduation alongside his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, speculation about the state of their relationship continues to swirl.

Despite having a net worth of $400 million and plans for a summer music tour, Lopez has decided to cancel the tour in order to focus on her family. She shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and her recent appearance at Samuel’s graduation, where she donned a Valentino minidress and carried a $500,000 Hermes purse, has garnered attention from fans and media alike.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is determined to take control of her own narrative and focus on what matters most to her amidst the rumors and speculation surrounding her personal life. While the future of her relationship with Ben Affleck remains uncertain, one thing is clear – JLo is prioritizing her family and well-being above all else.