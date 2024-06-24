Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 54, was spotted looking stunning in a white one-piece swimsuit while taking a selfie on a speedboat off the coast of Positano, Italy. Amid rumors swirling about her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51, J-Lo seemed to be enjoying her break as she checked her hair before joining others on the holiday boat.

The couple, who married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021, has been facing speculation about the state of their relationship. Recently, Ben Affleck was seen without his wedding ring, sparking rumors of trouble in paradise. Sources close to the couple have suggested that there may be underlying issues in their marriage, with some even claiming that Ben has “checked out” of the relationship.

Despite the rumors and alleged marital woes, Jennifer Lopez appeared to be making the most of her time on the speedboat trip in Italy. She was seen soaking up the sun and snapping selfies, showing off her impressive balance and steady hand. The star seemed to be putting her worries behind her while enjoying the break from the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, with the couple initially dating for two years until 2004 before rekindling their romance years later. They tied the knot not once, but twice, in 2021. However, recent reports of Ben moving out of their mansion and the couple not being seen together publicly for weeks have fueled rumors of trouble in paradise.

Despite the challenges they may be facing, Jennifer Lopez appeared to be glowing and enjoying her time on the speedboat trip in Italy. The stunning singer and actress showed off her beauty and confidence in the simple white swimsuit, proving that age is just a number. As she continues to navigate the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship, J-Lo remains a symbol of strength and resilience in the face of adversity.