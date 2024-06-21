Jennifer Lawrence, the talented Academy Award-winning actress, is set to star in and produce a thrilling murder mystery film called The Wives. The movie is inspired by the popular reality TV franchise, The Real Housewives, and has been acquired by Apple Original Films in a highly competitive deal. Along with Lawrence, the project will be co-produced by Apple Studio and A24.

The Wives will be produced by Lawrence’s company, Excellent Cadaver, along with Justine Ciarrocchi. It will also be co-produced by Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey. The film will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, known for their work on the Pulitzer Prize finalist play, Circle Jerk.

This exciting project marks another collaboration between Apple Studio and A24, following their successful partnership on the 2022 drama, Causeway, which also starred Lawrence. The two companies are also working together on other projects, including Spike Lee’s High and Low, starring Denzel Washington.

While the plot of The Wives remains a mystery, it’s no surprise that Lawrence, a self-proclaimed Bravo fan, would be drawn to a project inspired by The Real Housewives franchise. She has expressed her love for Bravo shows like Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives, particularly the Beverly Hills edition.

Lawrence’s enthusiasm for reality TV was evident when she recreated a scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at the Golden Globes. Her passion for the genre and her dedication to her craft suggest that her performance in The Wives will be nothing short of captivating.

In addition to Lawrence’s project, Apple Original Films has a diverse slate of upcoming releases, including Fly Me to the Moon with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and The Instigators featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

As fans eagerly await more details about The Wives and its production schedule, it’s clear that Jennifer Lawrence’s involvement in this murder mystery promises an exciting and intriguing cinematic experience that is bound to captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this star-studded project and other entertainment news!