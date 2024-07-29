Jennifer Garner had a unique experience during her first visit to San Diego Comic-Con. The actress found herself stuck in an elevator at the San Diego Convention Center for over an hour. Despite the ordeal, Garner remained in high spirits and even documented the experience on her Instagram account.

In a series of videos, Garner joked about needing superheroes like Wolverine or Deadpool to come to her rescue. As time passed, she mentioned how it was starting to get warm in the elevator and the group resorted to singing “99 bottles of beer on the wall” to pass the time. After 45 minutes of being stuck, they decided to call 911 for help.

Finally, after 1 hour and 12 minutes, firemen arrived to rescue Garner and the others trapped in the elevator. Garner humorously captioned her post as “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.” Despite the mishap, Garner was at Comic-Con to promote her surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

During the event, Garner joined other unexpected guests for a special screening of the film in Hall H. The screening was introduced by stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and director Shawn Levy. For fans who are not concerned about spoilers, there were many other celebrities who came out to support Deadpool & Wolverine at this year’s Comic-Con.

Overall, Jennifer Garner’s elevator mishap at Comic-Con added a unique twist to her first experience at the event. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Garner’s positive attitude and humor shone through, making the ordeal a memorable story to share. Her presence at the event to promote Deadpool & Wolverine added to the excitement and surprise for fans in attendance.