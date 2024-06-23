Jennifer Garner made quite a statement with her wardrobe choice as she stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend. The actress, known for her role in “13 Going on 30,” donned a gray graphic T-shirt that read “super woman” across the front. She paired this empowering top with white trousers, tan sandals, and a black crossbody bag, exuding both style and confidence.

In addition to her fashion statement, Garner’s outing has sparked interest due to her recent interactions with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have been seen spending more time together amidst rumors of Affleck’s marital troubles with his current wife Jennifer Lopez. They celebrated Father’s Day together with their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and Garner even attended their son’s middle school graduation at Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood.

Reports suggest that Affleck and Lopez, who got married in 2022, are facing challenges in their relationship, with rumors of a possible divorce circulating. An insider close to Affleck mentioned that he has “come to his senses” about the marriage and feels that the last two years have been like a “fever dream.” Despite efforts from Garner to convince him to save his marriage, it appears that Affleck and Lopez are considering selling their $60 million marital mansion.

Lopez, known for hits like “Let’s Get Loud,” recently canceled her tour to prioritize spending time with her family. She expressed to her fans that this decision was necessary, hinting at the importance of focusing on personal relationships during challenging times.

As the situation unfolds, fans and followers of these celebrities are closely watching for any updates regarding their relationships and personal lives. The interactions between Garner, Affleck, and Lopez have sparked interest and speculation, adding to the ongoing conversations surrounding celebrity relationships and challenges. Stay tuned for more developments in this evolving story.