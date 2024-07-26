Jennifer Garner recently appeared in a surprise cameo in the new movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” where she made a joke about her divorce from Ben Affleck. In the film, Garner’s character Elektra arrives to help Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine hide from Emma Corrin’s Cassandra. During the scene, Elektra mentions that someone always dies in Cassandra’s presence, referencing the passing of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, and Affleck’s Daredevil.

When Deadpool offered his condolences for the death of Daredevil, Elektra simply shrugged and replied, “It’s fine.” This moment seemed to playfully nod to Garner’s real-life split from Affleck, as the couple separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Garner and Affleck originally fell in love while working together on “Daredevil” in 2003 and got married in 2005.

Despite their marriage ending, Garner and Affleck remain close friends and co-parent their three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. While rumors swirl about Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez coming to an end, Garner has reportedly been a source of support for Lopez during this challenging time.

Garner, 52, has been described as an “unexpected ally” for Lopez, offering her friendship and support as Lopez navigates her own relationship struggles. Additionally, reports suggest that Garner has been visiting with Affleck multiple times a week since his alleged separation from Lopez, as he faces personal challenges and seeks comfort from a familiar friend.

Sources close to Garner have revealed that she has been opening up to friends about the situation, expressing her concerns for Affleck and his well-being. Despite not wanting to be caught in the middle of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship issues, Garner feels compelled to be there for Affleck during this difficult time.

As the story continues to unfold, it’s clear that Garner’s focus remains on providing support and understanding to those around her, even in the midst of personal challenges and complex relationships. Her willingness to be there for both Affleck and Lopez showcases her compassionate nature and commitment to helping those she cares about.