Jennifer Garner has decided to step back and end her support for Ben Affleck amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. A source revealed that she made it clear to Ben that he needs to clean up his own mess and that she is no longer going to involve herself in his drama. This decision came after her boyfriend, John Miller, expressed his frustration over her spending so much time and effort on helping Affleck instead of enjoying their time together.

Friends of Jennifer Garner are also concerned about her dedicating so much time and energy to Ben Affleck, fearing that it might affect her relationship with John and potentially cause tension. Despite setting boundaries, people in Affleck’s inner circle worry that the strain in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez might lead him to relapse in his battle with addiction. Garner is reportedly keeping a close eye on him and being a supportive listener to prevent him from falling back into old destructive habits.

Ben Affleck himself has been open about his struggles with alcoholism, admitting in a 2020 interview that it took him a long time to acknowledge his addiction. He described how compulsive behavior led to a vicious cycle of trying to numb his discomfort with unhealthy coping mechanisms. This candid revelation sheds light on the challenges he has faced and the importance of having a strong support system.

As the situation unfolds, it is clear that Jennifer Garner is prioritizing her own well-being and her relationship with John Miller while still caring for the father of her children. The complexity of navigating past relationships and current boundaries is a common struggle for many individuals, and it is essential to find a balance that allows for personal growth and healing. In times of uncertainty, having a supportive network of friends and loved ones can make all the difference in overcoming challenges and moving forward towards a healthier future.