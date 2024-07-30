Jennifer Aniston recently made headlines when she was attacked with oil on the set of ‘The Morning Show.’ The incident occurred during filming, and it left many fans wondering what really happened behind the scenes.

While the details of the attack are still unclear, sources close to the production have revealed that it was a prank gone wrong. Aniston was filming a scene when a crew member unexpectedly poured oil on her, causing quite a commotion on set.

Despite the unexpected incident, Aniston handled the situation with grace and professionalism. She quickly cleaned up and continued filming, showing her dedication to her craft.

This incident sheds light on the behind-the-scenes chaos that can sometimes occur during the filming of a television show. It serves as a reminder that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, things don’t always go according to plan.

Fans of Aniston and ‘The Morning Show’ will no doubt be eager to see how this incident plays out on screen. In the meantime, they can rest assured that Aniston is safe and continuing to give her all to the show.

As we eagerly await the next season of ‘The Morning Show,’ it’s important to remember that the world of television production is not always as glamorous as it seems. Incidents like this oil attack serve as a reminder of the hard work and dedication that goes into creating the entertainment we all love to watch.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jennifer Aniston and ‘The Morning Show’ as the story continues to unfold.