Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about the 30th anniversary of the iconic show “Friends” and got emotional during the conversation. The actress, along with Quinta Brunson, shared her feelings during an appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series. Aniston became tearful when talking about the show and its impact over the years. She mentioned that it was hard to believe that it has been 30 years since the show first premiered on NBC and how much it still means to people.

Reflecting on the recent loss of her co-star Matthew Perry, Aniston shared that the news of his death had deeply affected her and the rest of the cast. She expressed her grief in an Instagram post, where she talked about the emotional rollercoaster of saying goodbye to someone you care about. Aniston also revealed in an interview with Reese Witherspoon that Perry was in a good place in his life before his passing, which made his death even more shocking to everyone who knew him.

The autopsy report revealed that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, a substance found in his system after he was found unresponsive in his home. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the ketamine, as it is unclear how he came into contact with the drug. The news of Perry’s death has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor and beloved friend.

Despite the sadness surrounding Perry’s passing, Aniston and the rest of the “Friends” cast continue to celebrate the show’s legacy and impact on popular culture. The show has stood the test of time and continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Aniston’s emotional response to discussing the show’s 30th anniversary shows just how much it means to her and the lasting bond she shares with her co-stars.

As fans of “Friends” remember the show and its beloved characters, they also honor the memory of Matthew Perry and the joy he brought to audiences through his portrayal of Chandler Bing. The investigation into his death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those we care about. Jennifer Aniston’s heartfelt words about the show and her co-star highlight the enduring impact of “Friends” and the lasting bonds formed between its cast members.