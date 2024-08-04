Jennifer Aniston made headlines for her fashion choice at the 2015 SAG Awards, where she turned heads in a daring, braless dress that showcased her fabulous figure. Despite receiving praise for her bold look, some critics took to shaming the actress for her decision to go braless at the age of 45.

Rocking a vintage forest green gown with an embellished pattern and a plunging neckline, Jennifer exuded confidence and elegance on the red carpet. She accessorized with a gold necklace that accentuated her cleavage and a wine-colored manicure, completing her glamorous look. The Daily Mail even noted how Jennifer’s style has evolved over the years, highlighting her growing confidence and fashion sense since her days on “Friends.”

While many fans applauded Jennifer’s bold fashion choice, there were some who criticized her for showing too much skin. Commenters on social media expressed their preference for her “older style” and suggested that she should cover up more. Despite the backlash, Jennifer’s outfit went viral, with fans praising her for her age-defying beauty and impeccable style.

Accompanied by her then-fiance Justin Theroux, Jennifer stole the show at the star-studded event. The couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017, made a stunning pair on the red carpet. Prior to her relationship with Theroux, Jennifer was famously married to actor Brad Pitt, adding to her status as a Hollywood icon.

In more recent years, Jennifer Aniston once again made waves with her jaw-dropping photos for Allure magazine in 2022. The 55-year-old actress flaunted her toned physique in a micro bikini, proving that age is just a number. The photos showcased Jennifer’s confidence and beauty, solidifying her status as a timeless style icon in Hollywood.