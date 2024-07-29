Jennifer Aniston was seen in New York City strolling with her body double while filming for the Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show. This comedy-drama series, which has been airing since 2019, also features Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role as Rachel Green on Friends, recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Morning Show on social media.

In the photos, Jennifer is seen standing between her co-stars, Tig Notaro and Reese Witherspoon. The trio wore matching outfits, with Jennifer in light wash denim jeans and a white tank top. Fans of Jennifer Aniston praised her for going braless in the tank top, a trend that her Friends character, Rachel Green, was known for. The actress accessorized her look with a gold necklace and earrings.

Reese Witherspoon was dressed in a light denim over-shirt, darker jeans, and a white shirt. The group looked coordinated and stylish as they posed for the photos. Jennifer Aniston’s fans were quick to compliment her on her “strong” body as she showed off her toned physique in the images.

The Morning Show has been a popular series on Apple TV+, and Jennifer Aniston’s portrayal of Alex Levy has received critical acclaim. The show is now filming its fourth season, much to the delight of fans. Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen chemistry with Reese Witherspoon has been a highlight of the series, and the two actresses have formed a strong bond off-screen as well.

As Jennifer Aniston continues to work on The Morning Show, fans eagerly anticipate the new season and the twists and turns that the series will bring. With her timeless beauty and effortless style, Jennifer Aniston continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to bring characters to life have solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.