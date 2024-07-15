Jennie Garth, known for her role as Kelly Taylor in the hit 90s show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” took to Instagram to share her heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, Shannen Doherty, who recently passed away. She described Doherty as one of the strongest people she had ever known and emphasized the real and honest connection they shared, despite being often portrayed as rivals onscreen.

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the show, also expressed her grief over Doherty’s death on her Instagram Story. She admitted that she was still processing her emotions and highlighted the special bond they shared.

Jason Priestley, who portrayed Brandon Walsh, and Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver, also honored Doherty in separate social media posts. They both spoke about the impact she had on their lives and the love they had for her.

Alyssa Milano, Doherty’s former “Charmed” co-star, acknowledged their complicated relationship but expressed deep respect and admiration for the late actress. Milano praised Doherty’s talent and the positive impact she had on many people.

Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty on “Charmed,” remembered her for her strength, resilience, and kindness. She emphasized the love and respect they had for each other, despite external forces trying to pit them against each other.

Doherty’s publicist confirmed her passing on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. The statement mentioned that she was surrounded by loved ones, including her dog, Bowie, during her final moments. The family requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend.

The news of Doherty’s death has left the entertainment industry and fans mourning the loss of a talented actress and a beloved individual. Her legacy, strength, and kindness will be remembered by those whose lives she touched throughout her career.