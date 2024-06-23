Jennie Garth has had quite a journey when it comes to love and relationships. Her romantic life has seen its fair share of ups and downs, from her early marriage to Daniel B. Clark to her current relationship with Dave Abrams. Let’s take a closer look at the different chapters of Garth’s love story.

Garth’s first marriage was to Daniel B. Clark in 1994, but unfortunately, the relationship did not last long, and they divorced in 1996. While still married to Clark, Garth met Peter Facinelli on the set of An Unfinished Affair in 1995. They eventually got married in 2001 and had three children together. However, after 11 years of marriage, they decided to part ways, with Facinelli citing a slow change in their relationship as the reason for their split.

After her divorce from Facinelli, Garth was rumored to have dated her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry, although the relationship was never officially confirmed. Perry’s untimely death in 2019 left Garth and their co-stars grieving his loss.

Following her relationships with Perry and Facinelli, Garth found love again with Noah Abrams, a romance that was short-lived. She was then linked to real estate agent Jason Clark and drummer Jeremy Salken, but those relationships also did not last.

In 2013, Garth dated media executive Michael Shimbo for three months before they decided to go their separate ways. However, it wasn’t long before she met Dave Abrams on a blind date in 2014. Despite a brief hiccup that led to Abrams filing for divorce in 2018, the couple reconciled, and their relationship has since remained strong.

On her podcast, “I Choose Me with Jennie Garth,” the couple reflected on their first meeting and how their connection blossomed from there. They shared stories, laughed together, and ultimately found a deeper connection that has kept them together to this day.

Garth’s journey through love has had its fair share of challenges, but it seems that she has found stability and happiness with Abrams. Despite the ups and downs, she has remained resilient and open to new beginnings. As she continues to navigate the complexities of relationships, one thing is clear – Jennie Garth is not afraid to choose herself and prioritize her own happiness.