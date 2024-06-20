Jenna Dewan, well-known actress from The Rookie, is expecting her third child and has turned to Crate & Kids for help in designing the perfect nursery. With two other children already, Jenna is more relaxed this time around, thanks to the support of her partner, Steve Kazee. Her kids are excited about the new addition to the family, with her daughter Everly particularly thrilled about the nursery.

Jenna’s nursery essentials from Crate & Kids include a beautiful crib, a daybed, and a glider chair. She emphasizes the importance of having a comfortable space in the nursery for both the baby and the parents. The design of the nursery reflects Jenna’s vision of a calm, peaceful, and cozy space with a touch of magic.

The Lennox Carved Natural Wood Convertible Baby Crib by Leanne Ford is Jenna’s favorite piece in the nursery. She loves the natural wood look that adds a touch of elegance and modernity to the room. The Ever Slipcovered White Daybed provides a comfortable spot for bonding time with the newborn, while the Ever Slipcovered Striped Nursery Glider Chair offers a cozy space for breastfeeding and cuddle naps.

In addition to the nursery essentials, Jenna has included a White Wood Baby Changing Table Topper and a Hampshire White Wood 6-Drawer Kids Dresser in her nursery. These pieces not only add functionality but also contribute to the overall aesthetic of the room.

To enhance the mystical vibe of the nursery, Jenna has added the Celestial Sun Kids Throw Pillow and the Simple Shapes Geometric Baby Mobile from Crate & Kids. These decorative items bring a modern and whimsical touch to the nursery.

For busy moms like Jenna, having the right baby products is essential. She recommends the Parker Baby Diaper Caddy for easy access to changing essentials around the house and the KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier for keeping the little one close while multitasking with other kids.

Finally, Jenna shares her go-to beauty product for busy moms – the ILIA Skin Rewind Blurring Foundation and Concealer Complexion Stick. This multipurpose product allows Jenna to do quick touch-ups on the go, making it ideal for moms on the move.

Overall, Jenna Dewan’s nursery essentials and beauty product recommendations cater to the needs of busy moms looking for comfort, style, and functionality in their everyday lives. With her experience as a mother of two and soon-to-be three, Jenna’s insights are valuable for parents preparing for the arrival of a new baby.