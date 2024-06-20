Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, on June 14, 2024. The couple, who are also parents to son Callum, shared the exciting news on social media with a heartfelt post and a video montage of the moments leading up to Rhiannon’s birth.

In her Instagram caption, Jenna expressed her joy and love for her new baby girl, highlighting the grace, sweetness, and beauty that Rhiannon has brought into their lives. The post included images of Jenna cradling her daughter at the hospital, showcasing the happiness of the growing family.

Throughout her pregnancy, Jenna kept her followers updated with photos of her baby bump, sharing the journey with them. She reflected on the challenges and joys of being pregnant with her third child while taking care of her other two children, expressing gratitude for the experience despite feeling tired at times.

With the arrival of Rhiannon, Jenna and Steve are embracing the new chapter in their lives as a family of five. The video montage shared by Jenna captured the precious moments of welcoming their daughter, from walking into the hospital to holding her for the first time.

Jenna’s openness about her pregnancy journey and the love she has for her children resonates with many parents who understand the mix of exhaustion and happiness that comes with expanding their family. The support and excitement from fans and followers on social media reflect the joy that Rhiannon’s birth has brought to Jenna, Steve, Callum, and Everly.

As they navigate the early days of parenthood with their newborn daughter, Jenna and Steve are grateful for the love and blessings that Rhiannon has brought into their lives. The family’s bond continues to grow stronger with each new addition, creating cherished memories and moments that will last a lifetime.