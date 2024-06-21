Jenna Dewan and her fiance, Steve Kazee, recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. The couple shared the exciting news on social media with a heartfelt post expressing their joy and love for their new addition.

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from well-wishers congratulating the family of five. Fans and friends expressed their happiness and admiration for the beautiful new baby girl.

In a follow-up post, Jenna Dewan shared a video on Instagram showing her other children, Callum and Everly, meeting their new baby sister for the first time. The heartwarming video captured the sweet moments of the siblings bonding with the newest member of their family.

Dewan also opened up about her third pregnancy, sharing that it was a bit different from her first two pregnancies due to the added challenge of chasing after her other two children. Despite feeling more tired, Dewan expressed gratitude for a smooth pregnancy and the support of her fiance, Steve Kazee.

The actress also spoke about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and blending families with Kazee. Dewan emphasized the importance of putting the kids first and creating a loving and supportive environment for their blended family.

Jenna Dewan announced her pregnancy in a unique way on social media, sharing a video of her growing baby bump as Kazee serenaded her in the bathtub. The couple’s playful and loving dynamic was evident in the announcement, and fans were thrilled to share in their joy.

As Dewan and Kazee embark on this new chapter of parenthood with their blended family, they are grateful for the love and support of their friends, family, and fans. The arrival of baby Rhiannon has brought immense joy and love into their lives, making their family feel complete and whole.