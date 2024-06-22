Jenna Dewan recently shared some heartwarming photos of her newborn daughter, Rhiannon, on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her nesting period with her baby girl. The Step Up actress welcomed Rhiannon with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and the photos show the joy and love she feels for her new addition to the family.

In the pictures, Jenna is seen cuddling her little one, describing the moment as “cuddle heaven.” She also shared a photo of her eldest daughter, Everly, holding her new sister, capturing a precious family moment. Additionally, Jenna’s protective pet dog, Stella, is featured in another photo, showcasing the bond between the furry friend and the new baby.

Jenna announced the arrival of Rhiannon on June 14, expressing her immense joy and love for the new baby. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, welcoming Rhiannon into their world and expressing gratitude for her presence. The actress also reflected on her experience as a mother of three, highlighting the happiness and blessings that her children bring into her life.

In a previous interview, Jenna opened up about her journey to motherhood and the excitement of expanding her family with Steve Kazee. She praised her partner for his natural parenting abilities and expressed her joy at seeing him become a father for the second time. Jenna also shared her love for being a mom, emphasizing the importance of cherishing every moment with her children.

As Jenna Dewan continues to navigate motherhood with grace and love, fans can look forward to more heartwarming moments and updates from the growing family. The photos shared by Jenna offer a glimpse into the precious moments of cuddles, family bonding, and the overwhelming love that comes with welcoming a new baby into the world.