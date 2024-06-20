Actress Jenna Coleman proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump as she attended a photocall for her new BBC show, The Jetty. The 37-year-old star looked radiant in a pink and white shirred dress, posing alongside her co-star Ruby Stokes. The upcoming gritty crime drama series follows Detective Ember Manning, played by Jenna, as she investigates the aftermath of a fire in a scenic Lancashire town.

Jenna’s pregnancy announcement came the night before at a fashion dinner, where she revealed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Jamie Childs. The couple met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020 and have since collaborated on Jamie’s film Jackdaw. Jenna’s pregnancy news delighted fans and colleagues alike as they celebrated her journey into motherhood.

The Jetty promises to be a gripping series that delves into themes of morality, identity, and memory. As Jenna embodies the complex character of Detective Ember Manning, viewers can expect a compelling narrative that challenges societal norms and perceptions. The show’s exploration of difficult topics reflects the evolving landscape of storytelling in the wake of movements like Me Too.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jenna’s personal life has garnered attention over the years. From her past relationships with co-stars like Tom Hughes and Richard Madden to speculation about her connection to Prince Harry, Jenna has navigated the spotlight with grace and poise. Her commitment to her craft, whether portraying Queen Victoria or Ember Manning, shines through in her performances.

As Jenna prepares to embark on this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of her baby and the debut of The Jetty. The actress’s journey from on-screen royalty to real-life motherhood exemplifies the multifaceted nature of her career and personal experiences. With each role she takes on, Jenna continues to captivate audiences with her talent and authenticity.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jenna Coleman’s pregnancy, her upcoming projects, and the premiere of The Jetty on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this summer. Join us in celebrating this exciting time for the talented actress as she embraces the joys of motherhood and storytelling on screen.