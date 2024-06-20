Jenna Coleman, the 37-year-old actress known for her role in Victoria, recently made headlines by revealing that she is pregnant with her first child. She proudly showed off her baby bump at the opening of the exhibition ‘Imaginary Conversations’ at Chatsworth House. Jenna looked stunning in a green floral dress as she posed for photos at the historic venue.

The news of Jenna’s pregnancy comes after speculation about her relationship status with her director boyfriend, Jamie Childs. While fans had previously wondered if the couple had tied the knot due to Jenna wearing a gold band on her wedding finger, there was no sign of the ring at the event.

Jenna and Jamie first met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020 and have since collaborated on Jamie’s film Jackdaw. Prior to her relationship with Jamie, Jenna dated Tom Hughes, her co-star from Victoria. She has always been private about her personal life and relationships, rarely speaking about them in public.

In a past interview, Jenna mentioned that she wasn’t feeling pressured to start a family and wanted to explore the world before settling down. Her portrayal of Queen Victoria on screen involved intense labor scenes, which she prepared for by watching the show ‘One Born Every Minute.’ Despite joking about the sounds she made during labor scenes, Jenna expressed her desire to have children in the future.

Apart from her personal life, Jenna is also focused on her upcoming project, a gritty crime drama called The Jetty. In the series, she plays Detective Ember Manning, who investigates a fire that leads to a missing person’s cold case and a troubling love triangle. The show delves into themes of sexual morality, identity, and memory, challenging societal norms.

The dinner event at Chatsworth House celebrated ERDEM’s Spring Summer 2024 collection and the opening of the ‘Imaginary Conversations’ exhibition. The exhibit explores how Chatsworth House inspired ERDEM’s fashion collection, offering a glimpse into Duchess Deborah’s world. Guests enjoyed a champagne reception and a preview of the exhibition, highlighting the intersection of fashion, history, and creativity.

As Jenna prepares for motherhood and dives into her new role in The Jetty, fans are excited to see her upcoming projects and how she balances her personal and professional life. With her talent and dedication to her craft, Jenna continues to captivate audiences on and off the screen.