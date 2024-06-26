Jenna Bush Hager’s husband, Henry Hager, has a unique nickname for her that surprised many. On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager and co-host Hoda Kotb discussed the pet names they have for each other. While Benny Blanco referred to his girlfriend as “My Wittle,” Bush Hager revealed that her husband calls her “Shiny Cat” or simply “Honey, Baby, Babe.” This revelation left Kotb speechless and amused.

Bush Hager, 42, expressed her love for nicknames and how she enjoys being called sweet names by her loved ones. She shared that her daughter, Mila, even came up with a playful nickname for her – “Jenner,” inspired by Kylie Jenner. This lighthearted moment added a fun twist to the conversation about pet names within the family.

Bush Hager and Hager have been married since 2008 and have three children together – Mila, Poppy, and Hal. The couple’s playful and affectionate approach to nicknaming each other showcases their strong bond and sense of humor within their relationship.

While pet names may seem trivial to some, they can actually play a significant role in fostering intimacy and connection between partners. Research has shown that using affectionate nicknames can strengthen emotional bonds and enhance communication in relationships. It’s a way for couples to express their love and affection in a unique and personal manner.

In addition to pet names, Bush Hager and Kotb’s candid conversation on the show highlighted the importance of open communication and vulnerability in relationships. By sharing personal stories and moments of humor, they invited viewers to reflect on their own experiences with pet names and how they contribute to the dynamics of their relationships.

Overall, the discussion on Today with Hoda & Jenna served as a reminder of the joy and warmth that pet names can bring to a relationship. Whether it’s a playful nickname like “Shiny Cat” or a classic endearment like “Honey,” these terms of affection hold a special place in the hearts of loved ones and create lasting memories of love and connection.