Love is in the air for the new Bachelorette Jenn Tran, who is gearing up to begin her quest for her Prince Charming on season 21 of the popular dating series. Jenn, a 26-year-old native of New Jersey born on November 24, 1997, is making a return to the franchise after being eliminated by Bachelor 28, Joey Graziadei, who found love with fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

For those who may have missed Jenn on Joey’s season, here are 5 interesting facts about the new Bachelorette that you should know:

1. Jenn is making history as the first Asian Bachelorette, bringing diversity to the show. Hailing from a Vietnamese family, Jenn sees this opportunity as a significant honor and a chance to showcase her identity. She expressed her excitement about representing the Asian American community and sharing her culture with viewers.

2. Currently a student at Barry University in Miami, Florida, Jenn is working towards becoming a physician assistant. Despite rumors that she dropped out of school to join the show, Jenn clarified that she received permission from her academic advisor to pursue this opportunity. She has been transparent about her educational journey on social media, sharing vlogs about her experiences.

3. Known for her adventurous spirit, Jenn is a daredevil who enjoys thrill-seeking activities. Teaser clips of the upcoming season show her engaging in adrenaline-pumping dates such as skydiving and driving stunt cars with her suitors.

4. Jenn values honesty and authenticity, as seen in her response to revelations from former candidates Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas about turning down the Bachelorette role to support Jenn. While initially unaware of these behind-the-scenes discussions, Jenn expressed disappointment upon learning about the situation and emphasized the importance of truth in the narratives being circulated.

5. As the lead of season 21, Jenn will have the opportunity to date 25 men vying for her affection. The upcoming episodes are sure to be filled with drama, romance, and unexpected twists as Jenn navigates the challenges of finding love in front of the cameras.

With her unique background, career aspirations, and fearless attitude, Jenn Tran is set to captivate audiences and make her mark on the Bachelorette franchise. Stay tuned to witness her journey to finding love unfold on screen.