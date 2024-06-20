Jelly Roll, the country singer known for his album “Son of a Sinner,” is expanding his horizons by booking his first international tour dates in Canada. The 39-year-old artist announced the tour through his Instagram Stories, with the first show scheduled for July 8 at The Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ontario. This marks Jelly Roll’s first official tour outside of the U.S., despite having performed once in Mexico before. The tour will continue with an appearance at the 30th annual Ottawa Bluesfest on July 9.

What makes Jelly Roll’s St. Catherines performance even more special is that it will benefit The Heather Winterstein Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of Heather Winterstein, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman who tragically passed away in a St. Catherines hospital. Her story gained national attention after she was only given Tylenol and sent home during her initial hospital visit. Winterstein returned the next day, only to collapse and die in the waiting room. The foundation’s executive director, Jennifer Dockstader, expressed gratitude for Jelly Roll’s support, highlighting his dedication to raising awareness and supporting substance use disorder treatments.

Before finalizing his international tour, Jelly Roll faced challenges due to his felony convictions. In an interview with Jon Bon Jovi for Interview Magazine, Jelly Roll shared the legal hurdles he had to overcome to secure his passport and perform overseas. Despite facing restrictions from some countries, Jelly Roll remained optimistic about the outcome. His openness about his past struggles with the law and drugs has been a recurring theme in his career, culminating in an appearance before a Senate committee hearing on the fentanyl crisis.

In addition to his international tour announcement, Jelly Roll celebrated the release of his new single, “I Am Not Okay,” calling it the biggest release of his career. During CMA Fest, he discussed his latest music era, hinting at a prolific year of music releases ahead. Jelly Roll’s dedication to his music and personal growth have resonated with fans and critics alike, showcasing his transformation from a struggling artist to a respected figure in the music industry.

As Jelly Roll embarks on his international tour and continues to share his story through music, his impact on both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities remains significant. Through his music and advocacy work, Jelly Roll is not only entertaining audiences but also shining a light on important social issues and promoting healing and reconciliation.