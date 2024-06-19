Jelly Roll, the country singer known as the “Son of a Sinner,” is expanding his horizons with his first-ever international tour dates in Canada. The 39-year-old artist recently took to Instagram Stories to announce the exciting news and share a link for ticket sales. His Canadian tour will kick off on July 8 at The Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ontario, followed by a performance on July 9 at the 30th annual Ottawa Bluesfest.

What makes Jelly Roll’s St. Catherines show even more special is that it will benefit The Heather Winterstein Foundation. This foundation was established in memory of Heather Winterstein, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman who tragically passed away in a St. Catherines hospital in December 2021. The circumstances of her death, where she was only given Tylenol and sent home during her initial visit to the hospital, sparked outrage. Her family and the foundation are grateful that Jelly Roll is using his platform to honor Heather and raise awareness for Indigenous issues.

Despite facing legal hurdles due to his felony convictions, Jelly Roll has been working tirelessly to make his international tour a reality. He has been candid about his past struggles with the law and substance abuse, even testifying before a Senate committee on the fentanyl crisis. His journey from a troubled past to a successful music career is an inspiring example of redemption and transformation.

In addition to his upcoming tour, Jelly Roll is celebrating the release of his powerful new single, “I Am Not Okay,” which he describes as the biggest release of his career. He has been pouring his heart and soul into his music, with plans to release even more songs this year than ever before. Fans can expect a new era of music from Jelly Roll following the success of his last album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Jelly Roll’s dedication to his craft, his commitment to raising awareness for important issues, and his personal journey of growth and healing make him a beacon of hope for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. By sharing his story and supporting causes close to his heart, Jelly Roll is using his platform to create positive change and inspire others to overcome their own struggles.