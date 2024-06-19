Jelly Roll, the famous singer known for his hit song “Need a Favor,” is expanding his horizons and taking his talents to Canada for his first-ever international shows. The 39-year-old artist is set to perform on July 8 at the Meridian Center in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada in support of the Heather Winterstein Foundation.

The foundation’s executive director, Jennifer Dockstader, expressed gratitude for Jelly Roll’s support, stating that his dedication to raising awareness about substance use disorder treatments is a beacon of hope for many people. The singer’s willingness to share his healing journey and support the community is commendable.

In addition to the show in St. Catharines, Jelly Roll will also be performing at Ottawa’s Bluesfest alongside other popular artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus, Nickelback, and Maroon 5. Mark Monahan, the executive and artistic director of Ottawa Bluesfest, praised Jelly Roll for his amazing story and performance skills.

This international tour marks a significant milestone for Jelly Roll, as he previously faced visa restrictions due to past arrests and convictions related to drug charges. Despite his troubled past, the singer has been open about his experiences and has inspired millions of fans with his honesty.

In a recent interview, Jelly Roll shared that becoming a father to his 15-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, changed his life for the better. He admitted that his daughter’s well-being is now his top priority, and he credits her for breaking the cycle of his past mistakes.

While Jelly Roll has received his passport and permission to travel from the United States, he is still facing challenges entering certain countries due to his criminal record. However, he remains optimistic that he will overcome these obstacles and continue to share his music and message with audiences around the world.

Overall, Jelly Roll’s journey from a troubled past to international stardom is a testament to his resilience and determination. His upcoming shows in Canada are not only a celebration of his success but also a reminder of the power of redemption and second chances.