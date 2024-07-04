Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO recently shared their plans to start a family through a surrogate. The couple discussed their desire to become parents during an episode of Bunnie’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. Bunnie, who is 44 years old, mentioned that she and Jelly Roll, 39, had talked about the possibility of having children a few months ago.

She expressed her feelings of accomplishment in life and her desire to raise a baby and focus on gardening. Bunnie was surprised when Jelly Roll expressed his willingness to have a baby with her, regardless of her decision. Although Bunny’s husband is excited about the prospect of fatherhood, they both agreed to keep their journey private.

Bunnie explained that she would not be carrying the baby herself due to concerns about her mental health and past challenges with anxiety and depression. She emphasized that there is nothing wrong with using a surrogate and that she personally would struggle to carry a baby. Citing past miscarriages, Bunnie and Jelly Roll decided that they did not want to risk going through that experience again.

In terms of the number of children they want, Bunnie mentioned that they are considering having twins, preferably boys. However, they are still undecided and do not plan on starting the process until February 2025. The couple is taking their time to ensure that they are fully prepared for this new chapter in their lives. They are excited about the prospect of starting a family and are looking forward to the journey ahead.