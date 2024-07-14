During his recent Toronto debut, Jelly Roll surprised fans by bringing out AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys to perform their hit song “I Want It That Way.” The crowd went wild with applause as McLean joined Jelly Roll on stage, and the two singers belted out the iconic lyrics together.

This special performance was part of Jelly Roll’s first-ever international tour, which has been a long time coming due to visa restrictions related to his past arrests and convictions. Despite facing challenges in booking international shows, Jelly Roll is excited to finally be able to perform for his fans around the world.

In addition to his Toronto show, Jelly Roll also performed in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, and at the Ottawa Bluesfest. His international tour marks a significant milestone in his career, especially considering his past struggles with the law and addiction.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been open about his troubled past, including multiple arrests and convictions. However, he has worked hard to turn his life around and is now using his platform to raise awareness about important issues, such as the fentanyl crisis.

Looking ahead, Jelly Roll is gearing up for his U.S. tour, The Beautifully Broken Tour, which will feature a lineup of talented artists. He is also working on new music, with plans to release more songs this year than ever before.

Fans can expect to see more from Jelly Roll as he continues to make a name for himself in the music industry and inspire others with his story of redemption and resilience. Stay tuned for updates on his tour dates, music releases, and more exciting news from the rising star.