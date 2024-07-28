JD Vance responded to Jennifer Aniston’s criticism of his daughter’s behavior by calling it “disgusting” during an appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show. He clarified that his daughter is only 2 years old and that he would do everything possible to help Aniston if she had fertility issues, as he believes in the importance of families and babies.

Aniston, who has been open about her struggles with fertility, took to social media to express her thoughts on Vance’s previous comments about “childless cat ladies” running the country. She wished that Vance’s daughter would not have to rely on IVF for having children and criticized Vance for seemingly trying to take that option away from her.

Vance, who is known for his controversial remarks about democratic politicians without children, defended his stance by questioning the decision-making capabilities of individuals who do not have a direct stake in the country’s future. He is a father to three children and has been selected as former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

While Aniston shared her IVF journey in a recent interview, detailing her struggles and the emotional toll of trying to conceive, she expressed a sense of acceptance and relief despite not having children. She has not responded to Vance’s latest comments about her.

Overall, the exchange between JD Vance and Jennifer Aniston sheds light on the personal and political aspects of fertility, family, and decision-making in today’s society. It raises important questions about how individuals with different perspectives and experiences navigate conversations about parenthood and societal influence.