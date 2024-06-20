In 2019, Jay Shetty started his popular podcast, “On Purpose,” without knowing it would attract so many celebrities looking to share their stories and feel validated. During the 2024 Cannes Lions festival, Jay Shetty talked about his experiences interviewing famous guests like Kendall Jenner and Tom Holland.

According to Jay Shetty, his podcast has become a platform for celebrities to open up and express themselves in a safe space. Kendall Jenner and Tom Holland are just a few of the many guests who have appeared on “On Purpose” to share their insights and personal experiences.

Shetty’s conversations with his guests have resonated with listeners around the world, as they offer a unique perspective on success, happiness, and personal growth. The podcast has gained a large following and continues to attract high-profile guests who are eager to share their stories with Shetty and his audience.

During the exclusive chat with Page Six, Jay Shetty emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for his guests to feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and experiences. He believes that by allowing celebrities to open up and be vulnerable, he can inspire his listeners to do the same and learn from the insights shared on the podcast.

In addition to his podcast success, Jay Shetty has also been active on other platforms like YouTube, where he shares exclusive content from events like the Cannes Lions festival. By expanding his reach and engaging with his audience through various channels, Shetty has been able to connect with people from all walks of life and continue to inspire them to live with purpose and meaning.

Overall, Jay Shetty’s podcast has become a valuable resource for both celebrities and listeners alike, offering a platform for authentic conversations and meaningful insights. As the podcast continues to grow in popularity, it is clear that Shetty’s approach to storytelling and personal development has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making “On Purpose” a must-listen for anyone looking to learn, grow, and be inspired.