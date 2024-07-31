Jax Taylor, known for his role on the reality show “The Valley,” has recently checked into an in-patient mental health treatment center following his split from wife Brittany Cartwright. The news of his decision to seek treatment was confirmed by a representative for Taylor, who mentioned that Jax has been open about his mental health struggles, particularly in recent months on his podcast.

The representative emphasized that this is a sensitive time for Taylor and his family, asking for privacy and respect until Jax is ready to share more about his journey. Taylor himself hinted at his mental health concerns in a recent Instagram Story post, where he referenced “healing” and shared images of books related to setting boundaries and reclaiming oneself.

Cartwright, on the other hand, has been transparent about their separation, revealing on their podcast “When Reality Hits” that they decided to take time apart for the sake of their mental health. She expressed the challenges of marriage and the need for space to address personal struggles, asking for prayers and acknowledging the uncertainty of the future.

Fans of the couple witnessed their marital issues unfold on the first season of “The Valley,” with disagreements over alcohol consumption and family planning. While Taylor raised concerns about Cartwright’s drinking habits, she expressed a desire for another child, highlighting the differences in their priorities at the time.

As Jax Taylor embarks on his mental health treatment journey, it serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental well-being during challenging times. Seeking professional help and taking the necessary steps towards healing is a brave decision that deserves support and understanding from loved ones and fans alike. We wish Jax Taylor strength and resilience on his path to recovery and hope for brighter days ahead for him and his family.