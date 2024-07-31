Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night Live film previously known as SNL 1975 now has an official title and release date. The upcoming movie, titled Saturday Night, will be released on October 11, 2024, exactly 49 years after SNL debuted on NBC. The film tells the story of the night SNL premiered on NBC, based on interviews with surviving cast members and behind-the-scenes players. It is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan and will showcase the chaos and magic of the revolution that almost didn’t happen.

The cast of Saturday Night includes Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Kim Matula as Jane Curtin, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Finn Wolfhard as an NBC Page, Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson, Jon Batiste as Billy Preston, Naomi McPherson as Janis Ian, Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal, Tommy Dewey as Michael O’Donoghue, Willem Dafoe as David Tebet, J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle, Taylor Gray as Al Franken, Joe Chrest as Herb Sargent, Mcabe Gregg as Tom Davis, Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy, Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin, and Billy Bryk in an undisclosed role.

The film will dive into the early years of SNL, showcasing the iconic comedians who changed television forever. It will highlight the behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL, capturing the excitement and challenges faced by the cast and crew. With a talented cast and a captivating storyline, Saturday Night promises to take viewers on a nostalgic journey through the groundbreaking moments of television history.

Apart from the main cast, the film will also feature notable figures such as Jim Henson, Billy Preston, Janis Ian, Milton Berle, Al Franken, Herb Sargent, Tom Davis, and Neil Levy. Each character brings a unique perspective to the story, showcasing the diverse talent and creativity that shaped the early years of SNL.

As fans eagerly await the release of Saturday Night on October 11, 2024, they can look forward to a captivating and nostalgic journey through the iconic moments of television history. The film promises to honor the legacy of SNL and the talented individuals who made it a cultural phenomenon.