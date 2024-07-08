Jason Priestley and his wife Naomi are embarking on a new adventure together by opening their own Pilates studio in Nashville. The couple, who have been married for 19 years and have two children, decided to open Studio Pilates after relocating to Nashville in 2021.

Naomi, who has a background in fitness and is a certified NASM CPT, Pilates Sports Center instructor, and Mad Dogg trainer, has always wanted to open her own studio. With the support of the Studio Pilates franchise, the couple felt confident in taking on this new business venture.

The studio, set to open in the fall, will offer classes for all levels of experience, from beginners to advanced practitioners. Naomi highlights the effectiveness of Studio Pilates, which is designed by physiotherapists and uses SPTV screens to guide participants through exercises.

For Jason, incorporating Pilates into his exercise routine has been crucial since he suffered a back injury in a racing accident in 2022. He finds the targeted nature of Pilates workouts to be incredibly effective and plans to take classes regularly at the studio.

As they work on building out the studio, the couple is excited about the opportunity to create a positive and inclusive space for the community. They hope to eventually open more studios in the future, especially in locations where their children attend college.

Their goal is not only to build a successful business but also to help people improve their physical well-being through Pilates. For Jason, this new venture provides a sense of balance in his life, complementing his work in a different industry.

Overall, Jason and Naomi are thrilled about the journey ahead and look forward to bringing the benefits of Pilates to the people in their community. Their shared passion for fitness and commitment to creating a welcoming environment make Studio Pilates a promising addition to Nashville’s wellness scene.