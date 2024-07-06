Jason Mraz recently spoke about his journey to coming out later in life. During an interview on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, the 47-year-old singer revealed why he didn’t publicly discuss his sexuality until 2018. Mraz explained that he realized he wasn’t straight as he got older and didn’t have many sexual experiences in high school due to being bullied. Moving to New York and then California allowed him to find a community that saw and heard him in a new way, which was a positive experience for him.

Despite his parents being very supportive, Mraz admitted that he struggled with self-confidence and fear of judgment from his family and hometown. He mentioned that in the ’90s, being gay was often the punchline of a joke, which made him hesitant to come out earlier in life. Mraz described himself as a late bloomer and shared that he feels like his life is just beginning, expressing love and appreciation for himself.

In terms of his relationships, Mraz was previously married to Sheridan Edley and later to Christina Carano. He opened up about his sexuality during his marriage to Carano, acknowledging his experiences with men and his wife’s understanding of his identity as “two spirit.” Following his divorce, Mraz discussed how the process helped him accept and embrace his true self, despite feeling shame and guilt from past relationships.

Overall, Jason Mraz’s candid reflections shed light on his personal journey towards self-acceptance and coming out later in life. His story serves as a reminder that everyone’s path to understanding and embracing their identity is unique and valid.