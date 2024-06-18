Jason Momoa, known for his roles in movies like Aquaman and Dune, recently opened up about his relationship with actress Adria Arjona. The couple went public with their romance in May, and Momoa couldn’t help but gush about his new girlfriend.

During an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders, Momoa revealed that Arjona enjoys riding motorcycles with him. The 44-year-old actor, who has been a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, shared that his lady loves to ride and even wraps her arms around him while on the back of his bike. Momoa joked, “Any excuse for more hugs!”

It seems that Momoa’s passion for motorcycles runs deep, as he has been riding since he was a teenager. He mentioned that he travels everywhere with his bikes, even bringing them along when he is shooting movies. For Momoa, riding motorcycles is a way to escape and focus, allowing him to leave behind any distractions. He particularly loves old bikes, as they feel like a time capsule and hold a special place in his heart.

Momoa and Arjona’s relationship blossomed after a trip to Japan, as seen in Momoa’s Instagram post where he expressed gratitude for sharing another adventure with his “mi amor.” The pair appeared happy and relaxed in the photos, enjoying each other’s company during their travels.

While the exact timeline of Momoa and Arjona’s romance remains unknown, they did work together on the film Sweet Girl in 2021. Prior to his relationship with Arjona, Momoa was married to actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children. The couple officially ended their marriage in January, after announcing their split two years prior.

On the other hand, Arjona was previously married to businessman and lawyer Edgardo Canales before finalizing their divorce in December 2023. Following their respective splits, Momoa was reportedly casually dating actress Eiza Gonzalez, while Arjona found love with Momoa.

Fans of Momoa and Arjona can catch them on the big screen in The Bikeriders, which hits theaters on June 21. The film features a star-studded cast, including Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy. For more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more, stay tuned for the latest entertainment updates.