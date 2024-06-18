Jason Momoa and his 16-year-old daughter made a stylish entrance at the red carpet premiere of The Bikeriders at the Egyptian Theater. The Aquaman star and his daughter embraced the biker theme by arriving on a motorcycle. Jason sported a black helmet, tan leather vest, black-and-white striped shirt, and gray jeans, while Lola rocked a vintage black leather jacket, Jolly Roger t-shirt, denim jeans, and heavy boots.

The father-daughter duo posed for photos on the red carpet, showcasing their close bond and shared love for motorcycles. Jason shares his daughter and son with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, with whom he split in January and finalized their divorce soon after. In May, Jason went public with his relationship with Adria Arjona, who also enjoys riding motorcycles with him.

During an interview on the red carpet, Jason expressed his passion for motorcycles and how they help him focus and clear his mind. He shared that he has been riding since he was a teenager and always brings his bikes with him when he travels for work. The actor emphasized his love for old bikes, describing them as a time capsule that holds sentimental value for him.

The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy, is set to hit theaters nationwide on June 21.