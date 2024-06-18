Jason Momoa made quite the entrance at the Hollywood premiere of the new crime film ‘The Bikeriders’. Even though he is not part of the cast, he arrived at the event in style on his own motorcycle, with his 16-year-old daughter Lola riding along with him. The father-daughter duo looked comfortable as they pulled up to the red carpet on their bike.

Jason was behind the handlebars, dressed in a brown riding vest adorned with red patches, layered over a black-and-white striped shirt and weathered gray jeans. Lola, on the other hand, sported a worn black leather jacket and baggy blue jeans. Both of them had on black motorcycle helmets, with Lola’s featuring a face guard, and black shades. The premiere also featured choppers for the stars to pose next to, and Jason and Lola took advantage of the photo opportunity by sitting on one for a picture.

The actor shares Lola with his former wife Lisa Bonet, whom he was married to from 2005 until 2022. They also have a son named Nakoa-Wolf, who is 15 years old. While Jason usually keeps his kids out of the limelight, he does occasionally bring them along to his movie premieres.

‘The Bikeriders’ stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, and is based on a fictional story inspired by the real-life motorcycle club Outlaws MC. Jason’s love for motorcycles is well-known, so it was no surprise to see him arrive at the premiere on his own bike, even though he wasn’t part of the film.

Despite his expertise in riding choppers, Jason has had his share of accidents in the past. In 2022, he was involved in a head-on collision in California. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt and even helped flag down assistance for the other driver involved in the accident. It’s clear that Jason’s passion for motorcycles runs deep, and he doesn’t let mishaps deter him from enjoying his rides.