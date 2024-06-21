Jason Kelce was recently spotted in London, sparking rumors that he may be attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. The former Philadelphia Eagles star, known for his casual style, was seen posing for photos with fans at a pub before the show. Despite being in London, it remains unclear if his wife, Kylie Kelce, accompanied him, as she was not seen in the photo.

Interestingly, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, is also expected to be at the concert. The Kelce brothers recently spoke at a festival about how the support from Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, has contributed to the success of their podcast, “New Heights.” They highlighted how the podcast has brought together different worlds, such as sports and pop culture, in a unique way.

It’s worth noting that Jason and Kylie Kelce have three daughters, but it’s uncertain if they brought them along to the concert. The couple has not seen each other in over a month, and Travis is expected to reunite with Taylor Swift in London after being apart for some time. Additionally, Swift’s friend Keleigh Teller, who has attended her shows with her husband, Miles Teller, in the past, also posted from London, hinting at a star-studded event.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform three shows in London before heading to Dublin for the next leg of her tour. The anticipation for the concert is high, especially with famous faces like Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in attendance. Fans are excited to see if Jason will finally experience Taylor Swift’s live performance and maybe even join in on the fun with the Swifties. The intersection of sports and music worlds at events like this showcases the power of celebrity influence and the excitement it generates among fans.